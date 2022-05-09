Advertisement

‘Parents want to be in control’- senator moves to rollback child mask mandates

By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator John Thune (R-SD) thinks children shouldn’t be forced to mask up. After talking to a concerned head start teacher from South Dakota - he’s working to roll back those mandates in every state.

Last week the senate passed a joint resolution condemning mask mandates for toddlers.

The measure passed with 7 democrats in support - including both democratic senators from Nevada and Arizona.

Thune believes it could be the sign of a greater shift in easing mandates around the coronavirus – and hopes it will pressure the Biden administration for more roll-backs.

“The toddler mask mandate is a good example of a government overreach at a time when we just don’t need this anymore, and parents want to be in control,” said Thune.  “They’re tired of being told by the government how to take care of their kids”

Joint resolutions express the sentiment of Congress. In this case, the resolution says lawmakers disapprove of rules requiring children in Head Start programs to wear masks and those rules cannot be enforced.

Notably, the resolution passed as the United States crossed a key mile marker: 1 million deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Kansas lawmakers give final approval to sports betting plan
Kansas House sustains Gov. veto on “Parents Bill of Rights,” transgender athlete ban
Hays Unified School District
Email about Hays bond issue raises concerns
The Democratic Party said the text messages recruiting candidates for local office are...
Kansas Democrats using text messages to recruit candidates for local offices
FILE
Governor signs bill to ban sanctuary cities in Kansas