Pickup ends up on porch of Central Topeka home

A collision sent a pickup off the street and onto the front porch of a home at SW 8th and...
A collision sent a pickup off the street and onto the front porch of a home at SW 8th and Tyler, May 9, 2022.(Phil Anderson | WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner and Phil Anderson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was seriously hurt when a wreck sent a pickup onto the front porch of a house in Central Topeka.

It happened around 2 p.m. at SW 8th and Tyler. Police say a red Chevy pickup westbound on SW 8th was clipped by a northbound Ford Ranger that ran a stop sign. The impact sent the Chevy over a curb, vaulting through the front of a house.

The Chevy’s driver was evaluated at the scene but didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Traffic was blocked around the area as crews respond.

Topeka Police, Topeka Fire and AMR ambulance all responded to the scene.

