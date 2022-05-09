Pickup ends up on porch of Central Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was seriously hurt when a wreck sent a pickup onto the front porch of a house in Central Topeka.

It happened around 2 p.m. at SW 8th and Tyler. Police say a red Chevy pickup westbound on SW 8th was clipped by a northbound Ford Ranger that ran a stop sign. The impact sent the Chevy over a curb, vaulting through the front of a house.

The Chevy’s driver was evaluated at the scene but didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Traffic was blocked around the area as crews respond.

Topeka Police, Topeka Fire and AMR ambulance all responded to the scene.

