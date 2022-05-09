Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth won’t attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a...
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse-drawn carriage, on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.(Source: AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.

The palace said in a statement Monday that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old monarch had “reluctantly” decided not to attend.

Prince Charles will read her speech, which sets out the government’s agenda for the coming parliamentary session. Prince William will also attend.

Elizabeth has attended only a handful of public events in recent months, though she continues to hold virtual audiences regularly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

After years of controversy in the horse racing industry, insiders say they have hope a new law...
Betting on Change: Horseracing has long been plagued with scandals and equine fatalities
The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service
Duane Mann fell in love with a woman when he was 23 years old, serving overseas in Yokosuka,...
Korean War veteran searching for love he lost 70 years ago in Japan
Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly reported a woman has been arrested in the deaths of two...
Woman arrested in deaths of newborns found in 1999, 2003, police say