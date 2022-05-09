Thousands without power across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 4,000 Evergy customers are without power on this hot and muggy afternoon.

According to the energy provider’s outage map, one area impacted runs from 13th Street N. to 25th Street N. and from Amidon to I-135. The other is located in the Schweiter neighborhood, between Lincoln and Harry, from I-135 to George Washington Boulevard.

A spokesperson for Evergy says the company is currently having trouble at one of its substations, and crews are currently in the process of switching the load to other sites to restore power.

Power was knocked out to about 4,000 Evergy customers in north Wichita on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Evergy)

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.