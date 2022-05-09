Advertisement

Thousands without power across Wichita

Power Outage pole
Power Outage pole(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 4,000 Evergy customers are without power on this hot and muggy afternoon.

According to the energy provider’s outage map, one area impacted runs from 13th Street N. to 25th Street N. and from Amidon to I-135. The other is located in the Schweiter neighborhood, between Lincoln and Harry, from I-135 to George Washington Boulevard.

A spokesperson for Evergy says the company is currently having trouble at one of its substations, and crews are currently in the process of switching the load to other sites to restore power.

Power was knocked out to about 4,000 Evergy customers in north Wichita on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Power was knocked out to about 4,000 Evergy customers in north Wichita on Monday, May 9, 2022.(Evergy)

