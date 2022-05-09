Advertisement

Volunteer clean up resumes Tuesday for tornado victims, more assistance available

The Andover Police Department has created a collection site to help items or mementos recovered...
The Andover Police Department has created a collection site to help items or mementos recovered from Friday's tornado be returned to its owner.(Ryan Smith)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United Way continues to assist tornado survivors and provide them with the assistance they need. The organization says, so far, it has helped at least 143 families with long-term assistance; around 17 other non-profits are also contributing to relief.

The multi-agency relief center is set up at the Andover Community Center, 1008 E. 13th Street, for people impacted by the tornado in both Butler and Sedgwick counties. In order to qualify for possible financial assistance, victims of the tornado must go to the Community Center to register with United Way of the Plains and The American Red Cross.

The United Way says it has received more new items, and people should come regardless of whether they’ve received assistance or don’t know if they need it.

The Red Cross is no longer stationed at the ACC. Victims will be able to locate Red Cross at 707 N Main in Wichita by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Volunteers

The City of Andover did not have a volunteer workday on Monday, but there are more opportunities for you to help with clean-up this week. Andover has two volunteer workdays planned for Tuesday and Wednesday. They both start at 9 a.m. Volunteers will need to check-in and out at the Andover United Methodist Church. If you can’t volunteer, officials say monetary donations, here: https://app.mobilecause.com/f/rvg/n?vid=rwlks

Back to School

Monday marked the first day back in class for students of Prairie Creek Elementary in Andover since the tornado a little over a week ago. An EF-3 tornado severely damaged the building forcing the district to close it for the remainder of the school year.

A special fund has been created through The Foundation for Andover Schools to support the needs of Prairie Creek Elementary School.

JUST IN: Andover Public Schools shared this surveillance video showing the damage created at Prairie Creek Elementary School by an EF-3 tornado on April 29. https://bit.ly/3L2775L #storm12 #kwch12

Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

The Andover Police Department has created a collection site to help items or mementos recovered...
Challenges, delays expected in rebuilding efforts from Andover, Sedgwick County tornado
The Triplett family gets help from family and friends, clearing their property to rebuild their...
Week after losing home to tornado, Andover family already has sights set on rebuilding
On April 29th, 2022, Kassidy and Jacob Brittain wer among those who lost their home to a...
Andover, Sedgwick County residents displaced by tornado cope with stress from trauma, focus on recovery
Car at Andover YMCA destroyed by tornado
Car enthusiasts rally behind teen who lost dream car in Andover tornado