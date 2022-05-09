Volunteer clean up resumes Tuesday for tornado victims, more assistance available

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United Way continues to assist tornado survivors and provide them with the assistance they need. The organization says, so far, it has helped at least 143 families with long-term assistance; around 17 other non-profits are also contributing to relief.

The multi-agency relief center is set up at the Andover Community Center, 1008 E. 13th Street, for people impacted by the tornado in both Butler and Sedgwick counties. In order to qualify for possible financial assistance, victims of the tornado must go to the Community Center to register with United Way of the Plains and The American Red Cross.

The United Way says it has received more new items, and people should come regardless of whether they’ve received assistance or don’t know if they need it.

The Red Cross is no longer stationed at the ACC. Victims will be able to locate Red Cross at 707 N Main in Wichita by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Volunteers

The City of Andover did not have a volunteer workday on Monday, but there are more opportunities for you to help with clean-up this week. Andover has two volunteer workdays planned for Tuesday and Wednesday. They both start at 9 a.m. Volunteers will need to check-in and out at the Andover United Methodist Church. If you can’t volunteer, officials say monetary donations, here: https://app.mobilecause.com/f/rvg/n?vid=rwlks

Back to School

Monday marked the first day back in class for students of Prairie Creek Elementary in Andover since the tornado a little over a week ago. An EF-3 tornado severely damaged the building forcing the district to close it for the remainder of the school year.

A special fund has been created through The Foundation for Andover Schools to support the needs of Prairie Creek Elementary School.

JUST IN: Andover Public Schools shared this surveillance video showing the damage created at Prairie Creek Elementary School by an EF-3 tornado on April 29. https://bit.ly/3L2775L #storm12 #kwch12 Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Thursday, May 5, 2022

