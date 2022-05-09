Volunteer firefighter dies from injuries suffered in rollover
Published: May. 9, 2022
BALKO, Okla. (KWCH) - One of two Oklahoma firefighters injured in a rollover accident last month has died from his injuries.
KWTV in Oklahoma City reports Jason Smith, a volunteer for the Balko Fire Department, died Sunday. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
Smith and another firefighter, Tyler Morris, were hurt when their tanker truck flipped in April. They were responding to a wildfire in northwest Oklahoma. Both men suffered smoke inhalation and serious burns.
