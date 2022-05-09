Advertisement

Volunteer firefighter dies from injuries suffered in rollover

Jason Smith, one of two volunteer firefighters injured in a rollover while responding to...
Jason Smith, one of two volunteer firefighters injured in a rollover while responding to wildfires in Oklahoma, died from his injuries on Sunday, May 8, 2022.(Booker Fire Department/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALKO, Okla. (KWCH) - One of two Oklahoma firefighters injured in a rollover accident last month has died from his injuries.

KWTV in Oklahoma City reports Jason Smith, a volunteer for the Balko Fire Department, died Sunday. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Smith and another firefighter, Tyler Morris, were hurt when their tanker truck flipped in April. They were responding to a wildfire in northwest Oklahoma. Both men suffered smoke inhalation and serious burns.

We are incredibly saddened to hear that Firefighter Jason Smith of the Balko Fire Department passed away today. Jason...

Posted by Booker Fire Department on Sunday, May 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Summer camp
KDHE offers free COVID-19 testing supplies to Kansas summer camps
Flower prices increase
Flower prices increase
Hurt mother.
Women hurt in tornado celebrates mothers day
Generic flowers photo
Inflation causes Mother’s Day flower prices to rise