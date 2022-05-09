Volunteer firefighter dies from injuries suffered in rollover

BALKO, Okla. (KWCH) - One of two Oklahoma firefighters injured in a rollover accident last month has died from his injuries.

KWTV in Oklahoma City reports Jason Smith, a volunteer for the Balko Fire Department, died Sunday. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Smith and another firefighter, Tyler Morris, were hurt when their tanker truck flipped in April. They were responding to a wildfire in northwest Oklahoma. Both men suffered smoke inhalation and serious burns.

We are incredibly saddened to hear that Firefighter Jason Smith of the Balko Fire Department passed away today. Jason... Posted by Booker Fire Department on Sunday, May 8, 2022

