Week of May 9: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in security.

MONDAY: Security Officer (2nd Shift) | Crosswinds Casino | Park City | $15.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12006249 | Benefits Include: •Medical •Dental •Vision •401(k) •401(k) Matching •PTO | Crosswinds Casino has an additional 12 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.com

TUESDAY: Security Officer - Medical Center | Allied Universal | Wichita | $15.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12007809 | Full-time positions offer: •Medical. •Dental. •Vision. •Life Insurance. •401k. •Employee assistance programs •Company discounts | Allied Universal has an additional 8 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.com

WEDNESDAY: Security Specialist | Koch Industries, Inc. | Wichita | $20.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12005758 | Benefits Summary: • Health Insurance • Life Insurance • Dental Insurance • Vision Insurance • Temporary Disability Insurance • Long-term Disability Insurance • Accidental Death & Dismemberment Insurance • Retirement & Financial Benefits • Profit Sharing and 401(k) Plan • Defined Benefit Pension Plan • Defined Contribution Pension Plan | Koch Industries, Inc. has an additional 154 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.com

THURSDAY: Safety and Security Receptionist | Fidelity Bank | Wichita | $15-$18 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11938939 | Benefits Include: •Medical insurance •Dental insurance •Short and long term disability insurance •125 flex plans •401(k) retirement •Free checking account •Tuition reimbursement •Paid time off •Concierge services •Pet insurance •Gym membership options | Fidelity Bank has an additional 15 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.com

FRIDAY: Security Officer | USD 259-Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $15.37-$17.02 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12009557 | • We are proud of the many benefits offered at Wichita Public Schools. From day one, we’re looking out for your well-being—at work and at home—so you can focus on being part of our vision to be the district of choice in our region • Benefits include Health, Dental and Vision plans, KPERS retirement, generous leave time including vacation, 17 holidays, maternity/paternity leave, medical and short-term disability and more! • If you have proof of other insurance coverage, we’ll pay you $1,200/year as a cash option instead of insurance benefits | USD 259-Wichita Public Schools has an additional 89 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.com

