Advertisement

Week of May 9: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in security.

MONDAY: Security Officer (2nd Shift) | Crosswinds Casino | Park City | $15.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12006249 | Benefits Include: •Medical •Dental •Vision •401(k) •401(k) Matching •PTO | Crosswinds Casino has an additional 12 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.com

TUESDAY: Security Officer - Medical Center | Allied Universal | Wichita | $15.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12007809 | Full-time positions offer: •Medical. •Dental. •Vision. •Life Insurance. •401k. •Employee assistance programs •Company discounts | Allied Universal has an additional 8 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.com

WEDNESDAY: Security Specialist | Koch Industries, Inc. | Wichita | $20.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12005758 | Benefits Summary: • Health Insurance • Life Insurance • Dental Insurance • Vision Insurance • Temporary Disability Insurance • Long-term Disability Insurance • Accidental Death & Dismemberment Insurance • Retirement & Financial Benefits • Profit Sharing and 401(k) Plan • Defined Benefit Pension Plan • Defined Contribution Pension Plan | Koch Industries, Inc. has an additional 154 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.com

THURSDAY: Safety and Security Receptionist | Fidelity Bank | Wichita | $15-$18 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11938939 | Benefits Include: •Medical insurance •Dental insurance •Short and long term disability insurance •125 flex plans •401(k) retirement •Free checking account •Tuition reimbursement •Paid time off •Concierge services •Pet insurance •Gym membership options | Fidelity Bank has an additional 15 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.com

FRIDAY: Security Officer | USD 259-Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $15.37-$17.02 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12009557 | • We are proud of the many benefits offered at Wichita Public Schools. From day one, we’re looking out for your well-being—at work and at home—so you can focus on being part of our vision to be the district of choice in our region • Benefits include Health, Dental and Vision plans, KPERS retirement, generous leave time including vacation, 17 holidays, maternity/paternity leave, medical and short-term disability and more! • If you have proof of other insurance coverage, we’ll pay you $1,200/year as a cash option instead of insurance benefits | USD 259-Wichita Public Schools has an additional 89 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.com

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Jason Smith, one of two volunteer firefighters injured in a rollover while responding to...
Volunteer firefighter dies from injuries suffered in rollover
Summer camp
KDHE offers free COVID-19 testing supplies to Kansas summer camps
Flower prices increase
Flower prices increase
Hurt mother.
Women hurt in tornado celebrates mothers day