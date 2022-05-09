Advertisement

Wichita nearing triple-digit temps

Monday temperatures across Kansas.
Monday temperatures across Kansas.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the calendar says May, but the forecast says summer. Morning temperatures in the lower 70s will soar into the middle 90s this afternoon and while that is twenty degrees above average, Wichita will have to 100 degrees to tie a record high today.

Western Kansas will be just as hot today, but with much lower humidity. Factor in the gusty south winds and red flag warnings are in place for elevated to extreme fire weather conditions.

Tuesday will be just as hot as today before temperatures gradually cool-off by the end of the week. However, highs in the middle 80s (on Friday) keep us 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Storm chances will return to western Kansas on Wednesday and farther east on Thursday (night). However, the best chance for storms in south central Kansas will take place late Friday into Saturday as a stronger cold front sweeps across the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Clear, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 90. Partly cloudy, breezy, and muggy.

Thu: Low: 71. High: 91. Partly cloudy, windy; overnight storm chance.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 86. Partly cloudy; late and overnight storms.

Sat: Low: 61. High: 80. Morning storm chances; then clearing and cooler.

Sun: Low: 55. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

