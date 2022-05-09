Advertisement

Woman with tornado-related injuries grateful to spend Mother’s Day with family

Mother who survives tornado is just happy to spend Mother's Day with her family.
Mother who survives tornado is just happy to spend Mother's Day with her family.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday marks Mother’s Day, and it’s a time to celebrate all that mothers do. However, the holiday has a different meaning for Kathy Moore and her daughter Jamie Seipel this year.

An EF-3 tornado destroyed their family’s house in southeast Wichita on April 29. That night Kathy was getting ready for bed, but before she knew it, her life changed.

Kathy says, “I heard something, and I hollered at Jim. I said, ‘baby, is that a tornado?’ He goes, ‘yeah,’ and that’s all I remember until the EMS was there.”

Jaime says she saw her mother struggle with a broken back after the storm but was happy to find her alive. Now, she is spending Mother’s Day with her mom and is thankful that the house was the only thing the family lost.

“It was just terrifying just seeing her sitting there in all the debris. I felt helpless because I didn’t know. I didn’t know what was wrong with her. I just had no idea what was going on,” said Jamie. “I am so happy to celebrate this mother’s day with her. I easily couldn’t have been here, and I’m thankful she’s here.”

Although they lost their property, they still have each other. Kathy is expected to remain at The Center at Waterfront to continue her physical therapy for two to four weeks.

Kathy says, “this Mother’s Day is special because I’m alive.”

If you would like to donate to help Kathy rebuild her home, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Early morning crash on Woodland and 27 kills one
Early morning shooting leaves one in critical condition.
Woman in critical condition after early morning shooting
Benefit concert
Andover tornado benefit concert
San Pablo shooting
San Pablo shooting leave one person injured, suspect still not found