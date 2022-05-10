Advertisement

1 hurt after fall at Coronado Heights

Coronado Heights
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is hurt after falling from a structure at Coronado Heights.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a car for speeding Tuesday morning. Inside the vehicle, a male said he had fallen from the structure. 

EMS was called to the scene.  The sheriff’s office said the male’s injuries do not seem to be life threatening.

