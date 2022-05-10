Advertisement

1 killed in McPherson County crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a person died in a two-vehicle crash on US-56, east of...
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a person died in a two-vehicle crash on US-56, east of McPherson, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.(Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a crash in McPherson County on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash, located east of McPherson on US-56, involved two vehicles and forced the road to be shut down in all directions.

KHP said the victim is believed to be a local resident. Troopers are actively working to identify extended family members for next of kin notification.

All lanes of US-56, east of McPherson is closed as first responders investigate a two-vehicle fatal clash At this...

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Crash at 183rd and Kellogg in Goddard.
Two injured in crash on Kellogg in Goddard
Drivers are asked to avoid First Street, just east of Newton, in Harvey County, due to a rolled...
1 injured after maintenance vehicle rolls in Harvey County
The wet roads Wednesday afternoon led to a dangerous situation on K-254 near Webb Road
Teens safe after truck hydroplanes into creek north of Wichita
Deadly Crash Graphic
One killed, one critically injured in separate late-Saturday crashes