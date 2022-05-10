Advertisement

Family hoping district reconsiders restriction against Garden Plain student athlete pursuing dream

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Last month, Eyewitness News told the story of a Garden Plain High School student who’s been trying to play soccer in another district since there is not a soccer team at her school. In addition to having a passion for soccer, Sydney Puetz sees an opportunity for playing the sport to help her get into her dream school, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Puetz, a 4.0 student and multi-sport athlete, wants to go into the medical field, as well as join the military.

Playing soccer, she said, could help her chances of getting into West Point by making her application stand out farther.

“Actually being able to attend that school and play a sport that I really enjoy doing; that would be amazing,” she said.

For now, she’s restricted on fully pursuing her dream.

Without a soccer team in the Renwick school district, Puetz found a school that would allow her to play for their team. The catch is, that school, Wichita Independent, is outside her school district’s lines. Puetz received the go-ahead from Independent, but the Renwick school district denied her request to play soccer for the Wichita private school, offering little to no explanation.

A bill that’s passed in Kansas’ Senate would allow Kansas high school students to attend school outside of the district in which they live. For now, restrictions are blocking Puetz from competing on a soccer team.

Weeks later, Puetz and her family haven’t received a clear response on why the junior can’t play soccer for Wichita Independent. The family had their lawyer send a letter to the school board telling her story and asking board members to reconsider their decision, or at least explain why the request to play soccer out of the district wasn’t approved. The Puetz family said they hope the letter will change the district’s mind and they don’t want to take the situation further with legal action. They just want to make sure Puetz has the best chances of getting into West Point. The junior’s family also hopes the Renwick school district’s superintendent will see their side and come to a compromise.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Renwick school district, for comment on the issue but has not received a response.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Highspeed internet
Rural Kansans to benefit from affordable broadband internet program
Garden Plain High School
Family hoping district reconsiders restriction against Garden Plain student athlete pursuing dream
Rural Kansans are among those ready to benefit from an affordable broadband internet program
Rural Kansans to benefit from affordable broadband internet program
Hays High School
Hays voters to decide on $143 million school bond to improve facilities