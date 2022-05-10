Gas prices top $4 gallon in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gas prices now officially exceed $4 a gallon at several stations in Kansas. It comes as the nation sets a new record high average for gas at $4.37.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas is $3.98, breaking the record set in July 2008 of $4.02 per gallon. Prices at some gas stations in Wichita were sitting $4.10 per gallon as of Tuesday.

Drivers say the high gas prices are starting to have a real impact on their bottom line.

“It doesn’t just affect your traveling,” said driver Will Andrie. “It affects every other aspect of your life as well. It’s something that everybody is faced with right now and everybody is going through.”

Andrie says every time he fills up, it costs about $95 to $100. Plus he has a boat.

“So when I pull into place, I have to fill them both up. For somebody, my age, 24 years old, $200 per stop for gas, is just impossible,” he said.

The main driver for the increase, AAA says, is high crude oil prices. But people are still driving.

“Demand for gas has been strong. It’s been rising of late and despite the high prices, people are still out there buying plenty of gas,” said AAA spokesperson, Shawn Steward.

AAA says Memorial Day travel won’t be at 2019, pre-pandemic levels, but the agency expects a significant increase over last summer.

So, how are drivers attempting to save?

“Hypermiling, and not speeding, and taking the insides of the curves just to increase my mileage,” said Jay Brewer, who said he drove about 1,000 miles round trip this Mother’s Day weekend.

He also said he plans to limit his boating to save on fuel costs.

AAA says proper vehicle maintenance can help with gas conservation. The agency says drivers need to make sure their tires are properly filled, make sure the air filter’s clean and remove any unnecessary items that are in the car be that weight can burn more fuel.

A bit of a silver lining for drivers in the Midwest, gas is about $1 cheaper than it is on the east and west coasts.

