Investigation continues after 4 people shot in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that left four people injured last Tuesday.

On May 3, the sheriff’s office, along with the assistance of the Arkansas City Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriff’s Office, Otoe Missouri Tribal Police and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation investigated the report of four people who were discovered with gunshot wounds at the 7 Clans Casino, north of Newkirk, Ok.

Through information gathered, investigators learned all four were in rural Cowley County when an unknown subject began firing at them. They fled the area and ended up at the 7 Clans Casino to seek help.

Two individuals were taken to the Alliance Hospital in Ponca City, Okla., and the other two were transported to Wesley Medical Center for treatment. All four have been released from the hospitals.

The individuals have been identified as Cody McLaughlin, 33, of Winfield; Bailey Rivers, 24, of Arkansas City; Elia Rodriguez, 36, Arkansas City and Juan Miguel Martinez, 20, of Arkansas City. Rivers and Martinez are being held in the Cowley County Jail on unrelated charges for probation violation warrants.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact Undersheriff Christina McDonald at (620) 221-5444 or Crimestoppers.

