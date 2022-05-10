Advertisement

Investigation continues after 4 people shot in Cowley County

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that left four people injured last Tuesday.

On May 3, the sheriff’s office, along with the assistance of the Arkansas City Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriff’s Office, Otoe Missouri Tribal Police and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation investigated the report of four people who were discovered with gunshot wounds at the 7 Clans Casino, north of Newkirk, Ok.

Through information gathered, investigators learned all four were in rural Cowley County when an unknown subject began firing at them. They fled the area and ended up at the 7 Clans Casino to seek help.

Two individuals were taken to the Alliance Hospital in Ponca City, Okla., and the other two were transported to Wesley Medical Center for treatment. All four have been released from the hospitals.

The individuals have been identified as Cody McLaughlin, 33, of Winfield; Bailey Rivers, 24, of Arkansas City; Elia Rodriguez, 36, Arkansas City and Juan Miguel Martinez, 20, of Arkansas City. Rivers and Martinez are being held in the Cowley County Jail on unrelated charges for probation violation warrants.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact Undersheriff Christina McDonald at (620) 221-5444 or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Silver Alert: 78-year-old woman last seen on Mother’s Day
Wichita construction company ordered to pay $76k in restitution, penalties for deceptive acts
Coronado Heights
1 hurt after fall at Coronado Heights
Sedgwick County dispatchers said a man called 911 called to report that he had been...
Man injured in accidental shooting in NE Wichita