Joy Scott to become Via Christi St. Francis president

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kevin Strecker, whose promotion to ministry market executive takes effect July 1, has named Joy Scott as the new hospital president of Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. Scott, who for the past four years has served as chief operating officer for Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals, will become president of Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

As of June 1, Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals will be led by Scott; Laurie Labarca, president of Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa and Ascension Via Christi Rehabilitation Hospital; and Robyn Chadwick, president of Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph.

“Via Christi’s founders were courageous leaders whose mission was to provide compassionate care to the sick and vulnerable,” Strecker said. “I am confident in Joy’s, Laurie’s and Robyn’s ability to carry our founding Sisters’ mission and values forward.”

Scott has served at Ascension Via Christi for more than 29 years, including 13 in executive roles. In her current role as COO for the Wichita hospitals, she is responsible for Operational Performance, Surgical Services, the Orthopedic Service Line, Patient Placement, Home Medical, Imaging, Security, and Child Development Center. Prior to that, she served for two years as Ascension Kansas’ chief strategy officer.

