Near-record highs across Kansas Tuesday

Record highs across Kansas.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be a carbon copy of Tuesday. Morning temperatures in the lower 70s will soar into the lower 90s this afternoon and while that is twenty degrees above average, Wichita will have to hit 100 degrees to tie a record high today.

Minor weather changes are expected on Wednesday as a slow-moving storm system ventures into far western Kansas. In addition to cooler temperatures, some storms are possible tomorrow night out west. However, south-central Kansas, including the Wichita area will stay dry.

Storm chances will return to all of Kansas on Thursday (night). However, the best chance for storms in south central Kansas will take place Friday afternoon into the evening.

On the other side of the front the weekend looks cooler, but afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s keep us a few degrees above average.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 93.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 88.

Thu: Low: 71. High: 90. Partly cloudy, windy; overnight storm chance.

Fri: Low: 68. High: 86. Partly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 80. Decreasing clouds and cooler.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 79. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 58. High: 81. Partly cloudy.

