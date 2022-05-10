Potential of storms on the horizon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spotty storm chances are possible in the coming days, but it won’t be rain for everyone. A couple of storms may develop south of Dodge City in the overnight, then a few storms may develop in the heat of the afternoon Wednesday. However, these storms will remain very hit and miss.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal for much of the area on Wednesday. Gusty south winds around 30-35 mph are likely for most of Kansas and temperatures will be well into the 80s and low 90s during the afternoon. Best chance for a hit or miss storm will be west of a Hays to Dodge City line.

As a cold front makes its way into Kansas Thursday, thunderstorm chances increase for many areas, especially east of a line from Hays to Garden City. Some severe weather is possible, mainly north of I-70 into the evening hours.

We should expect temperatures to drop into the 70s and 80s for Friday as much of the rain begins moving away from the area.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds late. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 71.

Thu: High: 90 Mostly sunny; overnight storms. Windy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 65 AM storms, then partly cloudy. An isolated evening storm possible.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 59 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 65 Decreasing clouds.

