Rural Kansans to benefit from affordable broadband internet program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -In an effort to bridge the digital divide, President Joe Biden announced that 20 internet service providers have agreed to speed up internet service and lower costs for millions of Americans. The average cost of a broadband internet connection in the U.S. is $61.07 per month, among the highest in the world.

Those who qualify on the income-based Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP, will get $30 subsidies for their internet service. One of those 20 provides is based in Kansas.

The ACP essentially expands access to reliable internet by making it more affordable for low-income families, but in Kansas, the digital divide isn’t just based on income. Local providers are working to bridge the divide between the state’s urban and rural areas.

In 2022, highspeed internet is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity.

“To be able to work from home, to have access for remote learning and telehealth, that’s why we’re so excited to sign onto this program,” said Ideatek Director of Industry and Community Relations Jade Piros De Carvalho.

Ideatek, based in Buhler, has partnered with the White House to make service more affordable for Kansans. Regardless of income level, in some rural areas, Kansans still don’t have broadband internet access. Most large service providers simply won’t pay tens of thousands of dollars to install it for just a few customers.

“If you don’t or can’t make a business plan to serve a pocket of rural Americans and there’s no return on that investment, you’re not going to spend you dollars there,” said Pioneer Communications CEO Catherine Moyer, in Ulysses. “You’re going to spend your dollars where it makes sense to spend your dollars from a business perspective.

That’s what companies like Ideatek and Pioneer Communications were founded on: expanding access where highspeed internet doesn’t exist, using state fend federal subsidies and grants, and focusing on a more long-term investment return.

“As a co-op, we’re unique in that we don’t answer to Wall Street, we don’t answer to shareholder pressure,” Moyer said. “What we answer to is our member owners. And our member owners desire to have service in the areas they live.”

The payout of that investment is survival of rural communities and seeing local communities thrive, supporters say.

