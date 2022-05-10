Advertisement

Salvation Army seeking water donations for Andover tornado recovery

HumanKind Ministries and The Salvation Army (Wichita, Kan.)
HumanKind Ministries and The Salvation Army (Wichita, Kan.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army is asking for donations of bottled water to keep people hydrated during the ongoing tornado recovery in Andover. Donations of fresh, packaged bottled water may be dropped off at the South Central Area Command offices at 350 N. Market during normal business hours.

Monetary donations can be made at SalArmyMoKan.org.

“We know one of the greatest needs in the immediate aftermath of any storm is keeping people nourished with both food at water,” South Central Area Commander Major Merrill Powers said. “On Sunday, our EDS volunteers distributed more than 800 bottles of water to residents, volunteers and other cleanup workers to keep people going.”

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services mobile kitchens have visited residents during recovery efforts every day since April 30.

