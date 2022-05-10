Advertisement

Silver Alert: 78-year-old woman last seen on Mother’s Day

(WHSV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for 78-year-old Joyce Bair.

Police say Bair has not been seen since May 8 (Sunday) and has been without her needed medications.

She was last seen leaving Junction City and was supposed to be heading to Salina but never arrived. She was driving a black Ford Focus with the license plate number 631MBD. Bair is described as being a white woman and 5 ft. 2 in. tall. She weighs about 150 lbs. and has blue eyes and gray hair.

If located or you have information, please contact the Salina Police Department at 785‐826‐7210.

