Topeka Zoo to reveal name, gender of baby orangutan as milestones reached

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo will reveal the name and gender of Bornean orangutan Rudy’s new infant as it continues to learn and reach new milestones.

The Topeka Zoo says it will reveal the gender and name of Rudy the Bornean orangutan’s new baby at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 12.

The zoo staff said the party will be held both at the zoo and over a live stream. Those in attendance have been asked to wear blue or pink to cast their vote on what gender the baby is.

Since the baby has been born, zookeepers say the infant has displayed positive signs, including a strong grip. However, on Tuesday, May 10, they said instead of cradling the infant or holding it on her shoulder, Rudy put the baby on her back. The first milestone for the orangutan marks that it is now responsible for holding onto mom on its own.

The staff has also said the baby has made its displeasure known with vocalizations to let Rudy know something is wrong. Before the milestone, they said they mostly heard vocalizations right before nursing which means the little one is learning to express itself.

To view the live stream, click HERE.

