Advertisement

Topeka Zoo to reveal name, gender of baby orangutan as milestones reached

The Topeka Zoo's Rudy the orangutan welcomes her third baby on May 7, 2022.
The Topeka Zoo's Rudy the orangutan welcomes her third baby on May 7, 2022.(Topeka Zoo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo will reveal the name and gender of Bornean orangutan Rudy’s new infant as it continues to learn and reach new milestones.

The Topeka Zoo says it will reveal the gender and name of Rudy the Bornean orangutan’s new baby at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 12.

The zoo staff said the party will be held both at the zoo and over a live stream. Those in attendance have been asked to wear blue or pink to cast their vote on what gender the baby is.

Since the baby has been born, zookeepers say the infant has displayed positive signs, including a strong grip. However, on Tuesday, May 10, they said instead of cradling the infant or holding it on her shoulder, Rudy put the baby on her back. The first milestone for the orangutan marks that it is now responsible for holding onto mom on its own.

The staff has also said the baby has made its displeasure known with vocalizations to let Rudy know something is wrong. Before the milestone, they said they mostly heard vocalizations right before nursing which means the little one is learning to express itself.

Caption

To view the live stream, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Silver Alert: 78-year-old woman last seen on Mother’s Day
Wichita construction company ordered to pay $76k in restitution, penalties for deceptive acts
Coronado Heights
1 hurt after fall at Coronado Heights
Investigation continues after 4 people shot in Cowley County
Sedgwick County dispatchers said a man called 911 called to report that he had been...
Man injured in accidental shooting in NE Wichita