Wichita construction company ordered to pay $76k in restitution, penalties for deceptive acts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A $76,493.29 default judgment was entered against a local construction business and its owner for engaging in deceptive and unconscionable acts, the Office of the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division announced on Tuesday.

The division investigated the matter after receiving two separate consumer complaints against Wichita Construction, LLC and Alvaro Augusto Ramirez.

The district attorney alleged Wichita Construction and Ramirez were not properly licensed and failed to pull permits on two home remodeling projects performed in Sedgwick County. Wichita Construction and Ramirez also failed to provide each consumer with a three-day right to cancel the transaction.

On May 6, 2022, the court found those failures to be deceptive under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), and ordered Wichita Construction and Ramirez to pay over $14,000.00 in restitution to the consumers, $60,000.00 in civil penalties, and also pay court costs and investigation fees. Wichita Construction and Ramirez must also refrain from operating or conducting business in Kansas until all restitution is paid in full and the business is properly licensed.

The district attorney reminds residents that contractors for many residential projects in Sedgwick County are required to be qualified and licensed by Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (MABCD). Work may also require permits, inspections and certificates of occupancy to ensure the work is safe and up to code. Some trades have additional duties. For example, roofers are required to register with the Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone conducting “door-to-door” sales must also provide residents with a three (3) day right to cancel which is available at K.S.A. 50-640.

