2 killed in southwest Kansas crash

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Gray County on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2007 Chevy Cobalt was eastbound on US-50, when for an unknown reason, the car drove onto the south shoulder. Upon correcting, the Cobalt went left of center and collided with a westbound 2016 Dodge Caravan. Both drivers died on the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Cobalt was identified as 64-year-old Paul Robert Rangel, of Garden City.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was identified as 50-year-old Donald Louis Woosley, also of Garden City.

