Building You: Dr. Pat Do of Mid-America Orthopedics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are featuring Asian owned businesses that are hiring this month.

Mid-America Orthopedics is hiring for the following roles: medical assistant, scribe, billing, front desk receptionist, PM&R physician, and athletic trainer (part-time and full-time).

Dr. Pat Do is the founder of Mid-America Orthopedics. He is a board certified orthopedic surgeon, who earned a bachelor’s degree and a doctor of medicine from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

This month, Dr. Do received the Uncommon Citizen award by the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce. In March, Drs. Pat and Sylvia Do were induced into the Junior Achievement of Kansas Wichita Business Hall of Fame.

To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're featuring Asian owned businesses that are hiring... Posted by Lily Wu on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Dr. Do describes the type of person he hopes will join his team.

“Just genuinely nice,” said Dr. Do, of the type of person he is hiring. “You give me the nice person, that cares about others, and I’m pretty sure we can train them to do anything.”

To apply for careers at Mid-America Orthopedics, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.