Cold front coming with scattered storms to follow

A few severe storms are possible Thursday evening, but rain will not be widespread
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After several days of above average temperatures, a cold front is coming that should bring some cooler weather and chances for scattered storms. Severe weather is not expected on a widespread basis in Kansas, but there is some potential of gusty winds and 1″ hail into Thursday evening.

Lows Thursday morning will be in the 50s and 60s with breezy south winds. The afternoon wind gusts will be up around 30-35 mph and temperatures will once again be up around 90 degrees.

Scattered storm chances will increase a bit after 6/7 pm and once they develop, should push east into the evening hours. The risk of any severe storms will wane after 10pm. Some leftover rain is possible in south central and eastern Kansas early Friday, but the sun will come out for the afternoon, which will warm temperatures into the 80s.

Dry weather is on the way statewide for Saturday with temperatures in the 80s.

Some rain may skirt across north central and eastern Kansas Sunday, but most of that will be limited to the morning hours before clearing off in the afternoon.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy; a few isolated storms. Wind: S/NE 5-15. Low: 65.

Fri: High: 85 A few AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 64 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

