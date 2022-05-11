Advertisement

KWCH partners with United Way to raise money for tornado relief

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On April 29, an EF-3 tornado tore through parts of Sedgwick and Butler counties leaving behind damage and destruction. No deaths were reported and less than 10 people were injured, but the storm destroyed hundreds of buildings and left others severely damaged.

KWCH is partnering with the United Way of the Plains, Fidelity Bank, and Dillons to raise money for those impacted by the tornado. The best way to give is online or by dropping off a monetary donation at a Fidelity Bank location.

Dillon’s customers can also round-up their grocery bills to help. The only time people should call the United Way 211 Information and Referral Service is for assistance connecting with agencies that can provide them with needed resources. Do not call this number to donate money or if you want to volunteer to help with tornado cleanup.

The money raised by United Way does not directly benefit the Andover YMCA which also took a direct hit from the tornado. Details to donate to the Y and Prairie Creek Elementary School which also sustained major damage are below.

United Way Tornado Relief
Prairie Elementary School Donations
Andover YMCA Tornado Relief Fund

