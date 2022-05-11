Drive Safe Sedgwick: Campaign launched to promote safe driving in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a call that no family wants to get finding out that you’ve lost a loved one in a car crash.

Whitney Kallenbach was a junior in high school when she got the call that her father had died in a DUI-related crash back in 2009.

“My father, Kevin Williams, was at K-42 and Hoover on a Friday night at 9:30. He had the green arrow and turned left, the other driver who had taken prescription drugs and drank alcohol before getting behind the wheel, ran the red light, hit him, and kept on going,” said Kallenbach.

Kallenbach shared her story on Wednesday as a part of “Drive Safe Sedgwick” campaign. She joined several agencies, including the Wichita Police Department, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the DUI Victims Center of Kansas to share one simple message - drive safe.

“Please call someone to come and get you, and please remember to slow down, put your phone down, buckle up and always drive sober,” said Kallenbach.

This campaign came about because the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) recognized motor vehicle crashes were steadily increasing in Sedgwick County along with other destructive driving behaviors like excessive speeding and lack of seat belt use. The campaign aims to educate drivers of all ages about the risks and necessity of driving safely.

Officials said 326 people died between 2016 and 2020 in Sedgwick County due to potentially avoidable crashes. Around 23 percent of all crashes in the county involved alcohol impairment, and 14 percent of drivers don’t buckle up.

Over the last few years, the county has had a rate of more than 12 deaths per 100,000 people. It’s one of the highest rates in the midwest when compared to similar-sized counties.

