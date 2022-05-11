Finding place to stay among urgent challenges for victims of April 29 tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly two weeks into cleanup efforts in Andover and southeast Sedgwick County, many families impacted by the April 29 tornado are still facing several challenges. Among the most urgent is finding a place to live through the cleanup and rebuilding process.

Many have stayed with family members or friends, or stayed in hotels for the past two weeks, but the temporary living situation can be a struggle.

Loree Derose is among those who lost her home in the April 29 tornado. There is still a lot of debris to clean up on her property, but the recovery from the storm is much more than cleaning up and rebuilding; it’s stabilizing people who are displaced so they can continue to live and raise their families throughout this process.

For Derose, moving belongings her family has left is becoming too common. In the midst of cleanup efforts, she’s still a single mother, raising her three children and trying to give them a sense of normalcy.

“It’s a lot,” Derose said. “Just being in a hotel with three kids for something fun can be overwhelming.”

After moving from one place to another six times in the last two weeks, Derose and her family are finally movng into something more permanent, at least for the summer.

“We got lucky and were able to find a small home we can go to that I’m so thankful for,” Derose said.

She said with her family’s situation, support from the community has made a significant difference.

“It’s everything. The community has really become our family,” Derose said. “I don’t know where we would be. I mean, there’s just no words to express the gratitude and the love and how it’s kept us up.

Even after a disaster like what Derose faced April 29, she said asking for help can be difficult, but she hope the support continues because herself and others will need it.

“This is a marathon for us,” she said. “And everybody is in adrenaline mode and help mode and it’s amazing,” De rose said. “But people want to donate clothes or furniture even ([and] I don’t even have a long-term place for those things. And you don’t ever want to seem unappreciative or like those things aren’t’ important, because they are. But just because we may not need it right now. This might take months; we may need it in months to come.”

Derose said once her family recovers, she’ll be reread to pay it forward when it’s her turn to help.

Hanging on to the positives, Deros aid in the hours following the April 29 tornado, she was able to find both of her parents’ urns in the rubble. She said the urns are the most important items that could’ve pass

