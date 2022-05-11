Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly signs bill gradually eliminating food sales tax

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday signed a bill that phases out the state’s food sales tax starting next year.

It comes at a time when food prices are at record highs. The governor says her priority is to help struggling families.

“Here in Kansas, we grow the food that feeds the world. But right now, with inflation, our own groceries cost way too much. No family in Kansas should have to choose between buying groceries and paying the rent or mortgage,” said Gov. Kelly.

Kansas currently has the second-highest food sales tax in the nation, at over 6%. That will come down to 4% next year, 2% in 2024 and 0% in 2025.

