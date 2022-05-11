Kansas Insurance Department returns to help tornado victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In response to the feedback our Department received from last week’s in-person consumer assistance visit, the Kansas Insurance Department will return to Andover to assist those impacted by the April 29 EF-3 tornado with any questions, concerns or complaints related to the insurance claims process.

Staff will be available at the Andover Community Center, 1008 E. 13th St., Andover, Kan., on Thursday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents unable to attend the mobile event can contact the department by calling 1-800-432-2484 or visiting insurance.kansas.gov with any insurance-related questions.

Remember, you can help those impacted by the tornado by volunteering or donating to the United Way of the Plains disaster relief fund.

