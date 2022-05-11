Advertisement

Kansas Insurance Department returns to help tornado victims

On April 29th, 2022, Kassidy and Jacob Brittain wer among those who lost their home to a...
On April 29th, 2022, Kassidy and Jacob Brittain wer among those who lost their home to a tornado in Andover, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In response to the feedback our Department received from last week’s in-person consumer assistance visit, the Kansas Insurance Department will return to Andover to assist those impacted by the April 29 EF-3 tornado with any questions, concerns or complaints related to the insurance claims process.

Staff will be available at the Andover Community Center, 1008 E. 13th St., Andover, Kan., on Thursday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents unable to attend the mobile event can contact the department by calling 1-800-432-2484 or visiting insurance.kansas.gov with any insurance-related questions.

Remember, you can help those impacted by the tornado by volunteering or donating to the United Way of the Plains disaster relief fund.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

An April 29 tornado destroyed the southeast Sedgwick County home where Sharon Waner and her...
Strangers stepping up to help keep SE Sedgwick County family going after tornado
Greater Plains YMCA ceo
Greater Wichita YMCA CEO reflects on damage caused by tornado
Sedgwick County tornado damage
Volunteers take on the heat to help clean up tornado damage
Sedgwick County tornado damage
Volunteers work through heat to help tornado victims