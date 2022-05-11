Advertisement

Man accidentally lights car on fire with cigarette

Man accidentally lights car on fire with cigarette(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol confirms a driver was driving southbound on I-35 near Hydraulic when he flicked his cigarette outside his window, starting a fire in the bed of his truck.

When the driver through his cigarette out his window, it fell into the bed of his truck, lighting the entire truck on fire and partially injuring him.

The driver was transported to a local hospital.

