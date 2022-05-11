Man killed in crash after road washes out in Phillips County

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that 74-year-old George Korobka died Tuesday evening after his car struck a bank on the road and came to rest at the bottom of a washout on East Santa Fe Road in Phillips County.

The road is currently closed due to a washout. While driving westbound on east Santa Fe Road, he skidded before traveling off the roadway into the washout, ultimately killing him.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.