Man killed in crash after road washes out in Phillips County

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that 74-year-old George Korobka died Tuesday evening after his car struck a bank on the road and came to rest at the bottom of a washout on East Santa Fe Road in Phillips County.

The road is currently closed due to a washout. While driving westbound on east Santa Fe Road, he skidded before traveling off the roadway into the washout, ultimately killing him.

