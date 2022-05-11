Advertisement

No one hurt in North Garden City building fire

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday afternoon, the Garden City Fire Department (GCFD) responded to a report of a structure fire on 3411 N. Williams Road.

Crews arrived to find a single-story building on fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished around 3:40 in the afternoon. GCFD searched and found no one inside the single-story building. GCFD indicated that the source of the fire started in a kitchen inside the building and was accidental.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimates for the structure are known.

