Strangers stepping up to help keep SE Sedgwick County family going after tornado

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The April 29 tornado that left widespread destruction in the Wichita area impacted more than the town of Andover. Several homes also were hit in southeast Sedgwick County, a few miles from town.

The United Way of the Plains is helping all of those impacted by the tornado. Eyewitness News spoke with one woman who is using the organization’s assistance because she and her husband lost their home.

“You just can’t even begin to explain it. It’s just… your whole life is pretty much wiped out,” Sharon Waner said of losing her southeast Sedgwick County home to the April 29 tornado.

The Waners had built a life in their home for 42 years.

“It was our little slice of heaven in the country on two-and-a-half acres,” Sharon Waner said. “We had a swimming pool and young kids at the time, had so many happy times there. And all those memories that were there are gone.”

Help form others, including strangers is keeping the Waners going.

“We’ve spent some much time trying to take care of the disaster, when have hardly any time left to go to the grocery store.

They Waners are utilizing the United Way of the Plains’ resources for help.

“it’s a blessing for someone else to give a helping hand,” Sharon said.

A family from Rose Hill was among the volunteers who helped the Waners, clearing debris cutting tree limbs, and moving items out of the heavily damaged house.

“These people were not asked, they just came and helped, and I will never forget them,” Sharon Waner said of the couple and two teenaged children who hele Sunday.

If you’d like to help families like the Waners. one way to make a difference is to click the “Tornado Relief” button on the KWCH2 app. to donate. Every donation will go straight to those impacted by the April 29 tornado.

