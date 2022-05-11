Advertisement

Strangers stepping up to help keep SE Sedgwick County family going after tornado

An April 29 tornado destroyed the southeast Sedgwick County home where Sharon Waner and her...
An April 29 tornado destroyed the southeast Sedgwick County home where Sharon Waner and her husband had built a life for 42 years.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The April 29 tornado that left widespread destruction in the Wichita area impacted more than the town of Andover. Several homes also were hit in southeast Sedgwick County, a few miles from town.

The United Way of the Plains is helping all of those impacted by the tornado. Eyewitness News spoke with one woman who is using the organization’s assistance because she and her husband lost their home.

“You just can’t even begin to explain it. It’s just… your whole life is pretty much wiped out,” Sharon Waner said of losing her southeast Sedgwick County home to the April 29 tornado.

The Waners had built a life in their home for 42 years.

“It was our little slice of heaven in the country on two-and-a-half acres,” Sharon Waner said. “We had a swimming pool and young kids at the time, had so many happy times there. And all those memories that were there are gone.”

Help form others, including strangers is keeping the Waners going.

“We’ve spent some much time trying to take care of the disaster, when have hardly any time left to go to the grocery store.

They Waners are utilizing the United Way of the Plains’ resources for help.

“it’s a blessing for someone else to give a helping hand,” Sharon said.

A family from Rose Hill was among the volunteers who helped the Waners, clearing debris cutting tree limbs, and moving items out of the heavily damaged house.

“These people were not asked, they just came and helped, and I will never forget them,” Sharon Waner said of the couple and two teenaged children who hele Sunday.

If you’d like to help families like the Waners. one way to make a difference is to click the “Tornado Relief” button on the KWCH2 app. to donate. Every donation will go straight to those impacted by the April 29 tornado.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Building You: Dr. Pat Do of Mid-America Orthopedics
Building You: Dr. Pat Do of Mid-America Orthopedics
On April 29th, 2022, Kassidy and Jacob Brittain wer among those who lost their home to a...
Kansas Insurance Department returns to help tornado victims
Nearly 100 veterans were welcomed back to Wichita on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, as they returned...
Welcome home celebration held for first Kansas Honor Flight of 2022
On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill that will gradually eliminate...
Gov. Laura Kelly signs bill gradually eliminating food sales tax