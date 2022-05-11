Tips to saving gas as prices soar

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With gas prices topping $4 a gallon in Kansas, most of us want to make each gallon last as long as possible.

If you’re hoping to get more gas mileage out of your tank, there are a few techniques that can help.

One is called hypermiling or driving your vehicle in the most fuel-efficient way possible.

Russell Yost is the president of Yost Driving School. He says one of the biggest gas burners is accelerating too fast

“Instead of speeding up, we’d just go nice and easy, and we tell our students to coast a lot. So, that’s the term I use where I’m coming up to a light that might turn yellow or red,” Yost explains.

By anticipating that a light can turn at any second, you avoid accelerating too much in between them. You can also coast or brake sooner and prevent coming to a dead stop at a red light before accelerating again.

Another factor is your speed. Yost says, stick to the speed limit.

“The people who are passing us right now, if we’re going to the same location, we’re not going to arrive much later,” he said.

If hypermiling is for you. Remember, you may need to leave a little earlier to give yourself some more time. But, the simple change could save you some cash.

“Hundred percent yes. And it’s 100 percent safer,” Yost said.

Another thing that can help you save money is to get rid of the excess cargo in your backseat or your trunk because it can weigh your vehicle down, create more drag and use more gas. Also, be sure to make sure your vehicle is well maintained, meaning check the tire pressure, wheel alignment, and spark plugs.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.