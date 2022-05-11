Advertisement

Volunteers take on the heat to help clean up tornado damage

Despite near triple-digit temps, volunteers have been out in Andover and Sedgwick County helping clean up debris left behind by an EF-3 tornado.
By Tejay Cleland
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The sun beat down on volunteers working to clean up tornado damage in Butler and Sedgwick counties on Tuesday, but the heat hasn’t stopped their efforts.

Julie Stimson, Director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management said as volunteers were out working, several private businesses, as well as the Salvation Army were out making sure they were keeping cool.

“I saw several companies, the one that just comes to mind was MeriTrust. They were out in their vehicle, stopping house by house, making sure volunteers and residents had hydration and cold water,” said Stimson.

Heavy Equipment and dump trucks have have moved into the tornado affected areas of Sedgwick County. These areas will...

Posted by Sedgwick County Government on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Dale Angleton lives in southeast Sedgwick County. He lost his home to the EF-3 tornado on April 29. He said that without help from volunteers over the last few days, he and his neighbors wouldn’t know what they would do.

“I don’t know where they get their willpower but they got it,” said Angleton.

He said about 50 to 60 volunteers were out on his neighbor’s land all morning and afternoon, and he was grateful.

“I got some disabilities that keep me from doing a whole lot. The people were so fantastic and I just can’t thank everybody enough. I just, my heart’s not that big,” said Angleton.

Another volunteer day is scheduled for Wednesday. If you would like to volunteer, arrive at 9 a.m. at the Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Road, to sign up. Organizers will let you know where to go. Work right now is focused on moving debris to the side of the road so it can get picked up and helping find and save any remaining belongings of tornado survivors.

For people affected by the tornado who need assistance (both in Butler and Sedgwick counties), a multi-agency resource center is open at the Andover Community Center, 1008 E. 13th Street. You must register there with the United Way and the Red Cross in order to qualify for possible financial assistance. At the center, you can also find access to other services and resources, including things like water, snacks and supplies. The resource center is open daily through May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want to help people impacted by the tornado, officials say the best donation is a monetary donation as it allows agencies like the United Way to get exactly what families need. You can do that here: TORNADO RELIEF

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Sedgwick County tornado damage
Volunteers work through heat to help tornado victims
HumanKind Ministries and The Salvation Army (Wichita, Kan.)
Salvation Army seeking water donations for Andover tornado recovery
Andover tornado damage
Challenges, delays expected in rebuilding efforts from Andover, Sedgwick County tornado
The Andover Police Department has created a collection site to help items or mementos recovered...
Volunteer clean up resumes Tuesday for tornado victims, more assistance available