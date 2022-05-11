Advertisement

Voters approve $143 million bond issue to improve Hays schools

Hays High School in Hays, Kansas
(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in Ellis County approved a $143 million bond issue for Hays USD 483 on Tuesday.

New numbers from the county election office show the bond issue passed by about 500 votes.

Voters also approved a half-cent sales tax to pay for the bond. This means the district can move forward with planned improvements including a new high school.

While other bond issues have failed due to concerns from taxpayers, district leaders say replacing aging buildings has been a growing need.

The bond issue approved Tuesday means a person who owns a $200,000 home will pay an extra $20 per month in taxes.

