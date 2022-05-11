Warm and muggy morning; highs in lower 90s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another unusually warm and muggy morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Later today, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, expect near record highs in the lower 90s.

A slow-moving weather maker will invade western Kansas this evening. A few storms are possible, especially over southwest Kansas, and one or two may be strong, producing small hail and gusty winds.

After a hot and dry Thursday, storm chances return to all of Kansas Thursday evening into the night. Some of the storms (along and north of Highway 50) will be severe, producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain.

Additional storms are possible Friday (morning) over south-central Kansas, and those may be strong, possibly severe. Later in the day, a cold front will sweep through the area pushing the storm threat off to our east.

The weekend looks cooler on the other side of the front, but afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s keep us a few degrees above average.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, windy, and hot. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy; overnight storm chance. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 92.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 86. Morning storm chance, then clearing skies.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 81. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 82. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Tue: Low: 65. High: 87. Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy.

