Advertisement

Warm and muggy morning; highs in lower 90s

Expected temperatures for the week are more like July temps.
Expected temperatures for the week are more like July temps.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another unusually warm and muggy morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Later today, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, expect near record highs in the lower 90s.

A slow-moving weather maker will invade western Kansas this evening. A few storms are possible, especially over southwest Kansas, and one or two may be strong, producing small hail and gusty winds.

After a hot and dry Thursday, storm chances return to all of Kansas Thursday evening into the night. Some of the storms (along and north of Highway 50) will be severe, producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain.

Additional storms are possible Friday (morning) over south-central Kansas, and those may be strong, possibly severe. Later in the day, a cold front will sweep through the area pushing the storm threat off to our east.

The weekend looks cooler on the other side of the front, but afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s keep us a few degrees above average.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, windy, and hot. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy; overnight storm chance. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 92.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 86. Morning storm chance, then clearing skies.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 81. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 82. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Tue: Low: 65. High: 87. Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Sedgwick County tornado damage
Volunteers take on the heat to help clean up tornado damage
Driving down Kellogg
Tips to saving gas as prices soar
Twin sisters, Casey Hupfer and Casey Liniger, look over letters and pictures left to them by...
Cold Case: Children pick up mission to solve mom’s murder
Drought conditions are continuing to cause issues for Kansas farmers hoping for decent rain to...
Drought continues to impact Kansas wheat fields, more rain needed