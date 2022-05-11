Welcome home celebration held for first Kansas Honor Flight of 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Heroes Welcome Home Celebration was held Wednesday afternoon as veterans returned home from Kansas Honor Flight 90.

Ninty-three veterans were on board the large charter flight which included two World War II veterans, 15 Korean War veterans and 76 Vietnam War veterans. Among them were two female veterans, a trio of brothers, a pair of brothers and a father and son who are both retired members of the Air Force.

“I was so overwhelmed by things like the Vietnam Wall. I went to high school with this guy and I looked him up on the wall. He got into a little bit of trouble, minor trouble, they said you could go back to school or go to the army. He chose the army and he got killed in Vietnam. So, he took $10 worth of gas. I’ll never forget him,” said veteran Charlie White.

This was the first of four honor flights scheduled this year.

