Advertisement

Andover High students plan walkout in rally for abortion rights

Stock photo
Stock photo(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover High students will walk out of class at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and rally for abortion rights until 3:30 on the east side of Andover road near the Redbud Trail, according to information provided to Eyewitness News by two AHS students.

Pro-choice students made posters and bracelets in preparation for the protest, according to AHS senior Alexis Brown and junior Megan Ralston.

“We want to stand up for our right to privacy and our bodies,” Brown said. “Abortion bans don’t work and (they) threaten people’s privacy and safety to enforce them.

According to the two students, several other students plan to speak at the rally. More information is available at www.instagram.com/andover.high.walkout.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN graphic
Agriculture company AGCO hit by ransomware attack
Coronado Heights
1 hurt after fall at Coronado Heights
Man accidentally lights car on fire with cigarette
Man injured in truck fire caused by discarded cigarette
Twin sisters, Casey Hupfer and Casey Liniger, look over letters and pictures left to them by...
Cold Case: Children pick up mission to solve mom’s murder
A few severe storms are possible Thursday evening.
Cold front coming with scattered storms to follow

Latest News

Pittsburg State hosting media camp in conjunction with Kansas Shrine Bowl
House fire in NW Wichita.
Dog dies in Thursday morning house fire in NW Wichita
Victims of the Andover tornado are seeking mental health assistance.
Care for mental health critically important for those affected by April 29 tornado
The Andover YMCA took a direct hit during Friday evening's tornado on April 29, 2022.
Andover YMCA still sifting thorough tornado damage