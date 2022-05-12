Andover High students plan walkout in rally for abortion rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover High students will walk out of class at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and rally for abortion rights until 3:30 on the east side of Andover road near the Redbud Trail, according to information provided to Eyewitness News by two AHS students.

Pro-choice students made posters and bracelets in preparation for the protest, according to AHS senior Alexis Brown and junior Megan Ralston.

“We want to stand up for our right to privacy and our bodies,” Brown said. “Abortion bans don’t work and (they) threaten people’s privacy and safety to enforce them.

According to the two students, several other students plan to speak at the rally. More information is available at www.instagram.com/andover.high.walkout.

