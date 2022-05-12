Andover YMCA still sifting thorough tornado damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly two weeks after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Andover and Sedgwick County, clean-up efforts are well underway. Those efforts represent steps closer to rebuilding, either remodeling or starting from scratch. Wednesday, May 11, sifting through damage continued at the Andover YMCA after the building took a direct hit from the April 29 tornado.

The YMCA credits its employees for helping to make sure its members stayed safe during the storm. Wednesday morning, Eyewitness News spoke with Greater Wichita YMCA C.E.O. Ronn McMahon for an update on the cleanup process.

“We’re still assessing the damage. We don’t know. It’s pretty sever on the east side of the building, so we have insurers and adjusters out and we just are piece by piece, trying to figure out exactly what it’s going to take to rebuild,” McMahon said.

Down the road, the goal is for the Andover Y to be back bigger and better than before. If you’d like to help the YMCA in its cleanup and eventual rebuilding efforts, you can donate here: https://ymcawichita.org/give.

