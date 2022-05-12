Advertisement

Andover YMCA still sifting thorough tornado damage

The Andover YMCA took a direct hit on April 29 when an EF-3 tornado tore through the town of Andover.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly two weeks after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Andover and Sedgwick County, clean-up efforts are well underway. Those efforts represent steps closer to rebuilding, either remodeling or starting from scratch. Wednesday, May 11, sifting through damage continued at the Andover YMCA after the building took a direct hit from the April 29 tornado.

The YMCA credits its employees for helping to make sure its members stayed safe during the storm. Wednesday morning, Eyewitness News spoke with Greater Wichita YMCA C.E.O. Ronn McMahon for an update on the cleanup process.

“We’re still assessing the damage. We don’t know. It’s pretty sever on the east side of the building, so we have insurers and adjusters out and we just are piece by piece, trying to figure out exactly what it’s going to take to rebuild,” McMahon said.

Down the road, the goal is for the Andover Y to be back bigger and better than before. If you’d like to help the YMCA in its cleanup and eventual rebuilding efforts, you can donate here: https://ymcawichita.org/give.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

United Way of the Plains CEO
United Way of the Plains President/CEO Pete Najera discusses tornado-relief efforts
Tornado damage from April 29 storm
WATCH: See stories of people affected by April 29 tornado, how you can help them
Tornado damage
Finding a place to stay challenges victims of April 29 tornado
Loree Derose is among those who lost her home in the April 29 tornado. in Andover. She and he...
Finding place to stay among urgent challenges for victims of April 29 tornado