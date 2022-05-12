Another day of near-record heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the humid, heat wave will continue today, but help is on the way. High temperatures in the lower 90s this afternoon will feel like the upper 90s when you factor in the humidity, and if Wichita makes it to 92 degrees, it will tie a record high (2018).

A cold front moving across Kansas will bring storm chances back to the state (after 5 pm) this evening into the night. Some of storms (along and north of highway 50) will be severe producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain.

Behind the cold front expect a dry, cooler, and more importantly less humid Friday. However, high temperatures in the middle 80s are ten degrees above average.

Heads-up, there are changes to the weekend forecast. A dry start to Saturday will turn stormy during the late afternoon and evening as our next weather maker appears to be moving farther south than we first thought.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy; near record warmth. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 91.

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Wind: S/NE 10-20. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; cooler and less humid. Wind: E 5-15. High: 85.

Sat: Low: 62. High: 84. Increasing clouds; late-day/evening storms.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 82. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 60. High: 82. Partly cloudy; evening showers/storms.

Tue: Low: 64. High: 85. Morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 69. High: 90. Partly cloudy, warmer.

