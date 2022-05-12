‘DANGEROUS INDIVIDUAL’ forces Towanda schools into ‘situational lockout’

TOWANDA, Kan. (KWCH) - Towanda schools in the Circle Public Schools district have been placed on “situational lockout” at the advisement of local law enforcement.

USD 375 Assistant Principal Michael Jazen said school officials will remain more vigilant, as the doors always remain locked. There will be no outside recess, and the district is being more careful with guests. The lockout only applies to the schools in Towanda.

The City of Towanda posted a notice on its Facebook page stating that “Local law enforcement has notified the City that a DANGEROUS INDIVIDUAL may be within city limits.” The notice goes on to describe the person as being a white male, bald, mid-thirties, wearing a white shirt and jeans.

“DO NOT APPROACH!” The notice goes on to say. “Call 9-1-1 if you see an individual matching the description.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office runs for patrol for the city of Towanda and said the FBI is handling the case. Eyewitness News has a call and an email in to the FBI for more information.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.