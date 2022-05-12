Advertisement

‘DANGEROUS INDIVIDUAL’ forces Towanda schools into ‘situational lockout’

KWCH Breaking News
KWCH Breaking News(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWANDA, Kan. (KWCH) - Towanda schools in the Circle Public Schools district have been placed on “situational lockout” at the advisement of local law enforcement.

USD 375 Assistant Principal Michael Jazen said school officials will remain more vigilant, as the doors always remain locked. There will be no outside recess, and the district is being more careful with guests. The lockout only applies to the schools in Towanda.

The City of Towanda posted a notice on its Facebook page stating that “Local law enforcement has notified the City that a DANGEROUS INDIVIDUAL may be within city limits.” The notice goes on to describe the person as being a white male, bald, mid-thirties, wearing a white shirt and jeans.

“DO NOT APPROACH!” The notice goes on to say. “Call 9-1-1 if you see an individual matching the description.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office runs for patrol for the city of Towanda and said the FBI is handling the case. Eyewitness News has a call and an email in to the FBI for more information.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN graphic
Agriculture company AGCO hit by ransomware attack
Coronado Heights
1 hurt after fall at Coronado Heights
Man accidentally lights car on fire with cigarette
Man injured in truck fire caused by discarded cigarette
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A few severe storms are possible Thursday evening.
Cold front coming with scattered storms to follow

Latest News

FILE
ANTE UP: Sports betting coming to Kansas with Gov.’s signature on new bill
The Kansas Turnpike Authority said the Kansas Department of Transportation would be using...
Traffic delays expected on Kansas Turnpike in Wichita Thursday, Friday
FILE
Evergy warns against Mylar balloons for graduation parties
Bombardier
Man injured in workplace accident at Bombardier