Dog dies in Thursday morning house fire in NW Wichita

House fire in NW Wichita.
House fire in NW Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire officials say a dog was killed in a Thursday morning house fire in the 1100 block of N. Sheridan in northwest Wichita.

Crews responded to the fire a little after 6 a.m. and found smoke and flames showing. They found the dog and attempted a rescue but were unsuccessful. There were no individuals home.

Crews quickly put out the fire and officials are still investigating the cause.

