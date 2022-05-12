Evening storm chance for parts of the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is on the move, bringing a chance for scattered thunderstorms and eventually, some cooler temperatures for much of the state on Friday. The highest chance for some severe weather will be along and to the north of I-70. Later into the evening, some storms will develop farther south, but those are unlikely to be severe.

Temperatures will cool back to the 80s with much less wind on Friday. Highest rain chances on Friday will be along and southeast of the Turnpike. A few storms may produce hail and heavy downpours.

Friday night and Saturday morning look nice and quiet. Another round of storms could move through the area Saturday night and early Sunday. Best chances for the rain then will be in north central and the eastern third of Kansas. A few of those storms could be severe as well.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered storms possible late. Wind: S/NE 10-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: AM storm chance, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 62.

Sat: High: 83 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 63 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 64 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny and breezy.

