Evergy warns against Mylar balloons for graduation parties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned against decorative metallic Mylar balloons ahead of graduation parties as they pose a threat to electric lines.

Evergy said metallic balloons have a silvery coating that conducts electricity. This means if the balloon makes contact with power lines, they can short transformers, melt electric wires and cause power outages - all of which pose public safety risks.

The electric company said it wants to wish all high school and college graduates the best as they commence.

As a reminder, Evergy asked residents to hold onto balloons over the coming weeks as celebrations are attended.

