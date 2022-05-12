Advertisement

Evergy warns against Mylar balloons for graduation parties

FILE
FILE(Yard Fairy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned against decorative metallic Mylar balloons ahead of graduation parties as they pose a threat to electric lines.

Evergy has warned Kansans as graduation weekend approaches that Mylar balloons, while festive, can also be dangerous and cause power outages.

Evergy said metallic balloons have a silvery coating that conducts electricity. This means if the balloon makes contact with power lines, they can short transformers, melt electric wires and cause power outages - all of which pose public safety risks.

The electric company said it wants to wish all high school and college graduates the best as they commence.

As a reminder, Evergy asked residents to hold onto balloons over the coming weeks as celebrations are attended.

