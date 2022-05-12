Advertisement

Pittsburg State hosting media camp in conjunction with Kansas Shrine Bowl

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High school students interested in the media side of athletics can attend the Pittsburg State University-hosted Kansas Shrine Bowl Media Camp July 20-23. Attendees of this first-time event will get hands-on instruction from faculty from PSU’s media production program, as well as from media professionals from across the region. Areas of emphasis will include:

  • Sports Documentary
  • Sports Features
  • Studio Production
  • Videography
  • Sports Journalism
  • Digital Video Editing

Students will spend the week covering a variety of events, culminating with the Kansas Shrine Bowl all-star game. The fee for those who register before May 15 is $250 per student. The fee for those who register after May 15 is $300 per student. Camp is limited to a maximum of 30 students. Eligible students must be a high school sophomore or Junior during the 2021-2022 school year. The fee includes room and board for the duration of camp, all meals, and a commemorative camp t-shirt. Broadcasting equipment will be provided, but students are encouraged to bring equipment of their own.

Questions? Call the Kansas Shrine Bowl office at 913-602-8656 or email assistant@kansasshrinebowl.com. Register: https://www.kansasshrinebowl.com/mediacamp.html

