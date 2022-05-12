Advertisement

Rising Star: Hayley Gerberding

Clearwater softball's Hayley Gerberding
By Tejay Cleland
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Clearwater Indians are at the top of the 4A West regional standings. A big part of the success is due to senior Hayley Gerberding.

“She’s been fantastic. I mean, she’s she is a four-year starter for us. She is a lights out outfielder,” Head Coach Tyler Hampton said.

This season the senior outfielder has been big at the plate for the Indians. She is batting a stifling .515 at the plate with five home runs on the season.

Hampton said that Gerberding has made huge progress throughout her four years and is hitting her stride this season.

“She’s a softball player. I mean she loves the loves the game. And I think because of that she puts the work in outside. Another year of maturity, another year of repetition, and her stats are showing,” he said.

Gerberding said, “Last year, I didn’t hit that well, but this year, I was very surprised being lead off. But my batting average is pretty high and I’ve been getting on base and do whatever I can to help the team.”

