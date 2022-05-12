Russell man jailed after 37-mile, 120-mph chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Russell man was jailed following a chase that spanned two Kansas counties, lasted 37 miles, reached speeds of more than 120 mph and continued in spite of a blown tire.

The incident began around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday when a driver with outstanding felony warrants was fleeing from at least three law enforcement agencies, including the Barton County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Trenton Berens of Russell, drove northbound from rural northwestern Barton County into Rush County. His tire blew, but he continued to flee.

After driving into a pasture northwest of Bison, Berens attempted to flee on foot but was captured by several officers, who discovered the suspect was in possession of methamphetamine. Berens was captured without incident and booked on multiple counts, including a felony attempt to flee and elude, interference with a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine.

