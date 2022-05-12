Traffic delays expected on Kansas Turnpike in Wichita Thursday, Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita drivers should be prepared for reduced speeds on the Kansas Turnpike on Thursday and Friday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is using rolling roadblocks on I-35 in Wichita to install overhead gantries for cashless tolling in 2024, the Kansas Turnpike said.

A rolling roadblock is used to slow down traffic for a short duration of road work across the entire highway.

Delays were expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday and continue into Friday. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route if possible.

Wichita drivers! Tomorrow & Friday (weather permitting), expect rolling roadblocks on I-35/KTA in Wichita to install overhead gantries for cashless tolling in 2024. Expect delays beginning at 8:15A or use alt route. #ICTtraffic pic.twitter.com/SyBtRMtI2r — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) May 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.