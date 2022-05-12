Advertisement

Traffic delays expected on Kansas Turnpike in Wichita Thursday, Friday

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said the Kansas Department of Transportation would be using...
The Kansas Turnpike Authority said the Kansas Department of Transportation would be using rolling roadblocks to install gantries for the cashless tolling system in 2024.(Kansas Turnpike Authority)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita drivers should be prepared for reduced speeds on the Kansas Turnpike on Thursday and Friday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is using rolling roadblocks on I-35 in Wichita to install overhead gantries for cashless tolling in 2024, the Kansas Turnpike said.

A rolling roadblock is used to slow down traffic for a short duration of road work across the entire highway.

Delays were expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday and continue into Friday. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route if possible.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

