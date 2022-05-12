Traffic delays expected on Kansas Turnpike in Wichita Thursday, Friday
Published: May. 12, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita drivers should be prepared for reduced speeds on the Kansas Turnpike on Thursday and Friday.
The Kansas Department of Transportation is using rolling roadblocks on I-35 in Wichita to install overhead gantries for cashless tolling in 2024, the Kansas Turnpike said.
A rolling roadblock is used to slow down traffic for a short duration of road work across the entire highway.
Delays were expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday and continue into Friday. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route if possible.
